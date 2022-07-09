The Gautam Adani group on Saturday announced that it will participate in the 5G spectrum auction.

“We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in airports, ports and logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations,” the group said in a statement.

Media Statement on Adani Group's interest in the 5G space. pic.twitter.com/iyAmvJOf2T — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) July 9, 2022

Adani Group also said that it will need ultra-high-quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low-latency 5G network across all its businesses.

The applications for participating in the 5G auction, scheduled for July 26, closed on 8 July with at least four applications, according to Mint.

Adani Group will bid for the section along with other participants, including Reliance Jio and Airtel, PTI reported.

While approving the spectrum auction in June, the government had said that it expects telecom service providers to utilise Mid and High band spectrums to roll out 5G-based technology services in the country. 5G is capable of providing a speed about 10 times higher than its predecessor 4G networks.

The telecom ministry had also specified that a company could only apply for the spectrum as long as it promises to obtain a unified licence for providing access services in any part of the country, Mint reported.