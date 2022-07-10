Fourteen persons were killed and three others were critically injured in a mass shooting at a bar in South Africa’s Johannesburg city on Saturday, The Associated Press reported.

The bar was in Orlando district’s Soweto township. Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the number of cartridges found on the scene indicates the presence of multiple shooters.

However, it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, he said.

“The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours,” Mawela told AP. “All of a sudden they heard some gunshots. We don’t have the full details at the moment.”

Saturday’s shooting came two weeks after 22 people were found dead at a nightclub in the southern coastal town of East London. The cause of the tragedy is yet to be established, according to The Guardian.