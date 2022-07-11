The Goa unit of the Congress on Sunday dismissed Michael Lobo as the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, The Indian Express reported.

The party alleged that Lobo, along with former chief minister Digambar Kamat, was planning to engineer defections from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

It also said that besides Lobo and Kamat, three other party MLAs – Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo – have gone “incommunicado”, according to PTI.

“There was a conspiracy that was hatched by two of our own leaders who were hobnobbing with the BJP to see that the Congress party is weakened,” Congress leader in charge of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, according to The Indian Express. “...Action for anti-party activities will follow.”

Lobo’s dismissal comes a day after media reports claimed that several Congress MLAs were defecting to the BJP. The Congress had denied these reports, saying they were “totally a rumour”. The party also held a meeting with all its 11 MLAs at a hotel in Panaji on Saturday.

In the 40-member Goa legislative, the BJP has 20 MLAs in the Assembly and the Congress 11. The saffron party’s ally the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Aam Aadmi Party has two members each, while the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party have a member each. Besides, there are three independents.

On Sunday, Rao alleged that a huge sum of money has been offered by the BJP to the Congress MLAs.

“Many of our people have been offered huge amounts of money,” Rao said, according to News18. “I’m shocked at the amount offered. But our six MLAs stood firm, I’m proud of them.”

Rao also said that ahead of the state elections in Goa, Kamat had sworn in a temple, church and dargah that he will not defect.

“And now they are doing this shamelessly,” he said. “The people of Goa will teach them a befitting lesson.”

Meanwhile, soon after Lobo was dismissed, his wife Delilah Lobo was seen leaving the residence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, according to News18.

However, when asked about the visit and the developments within the Congress, Sawant declined to comment.

“As CM, many people come to meet me. Tomorrow is Assembly, people came to meet me regarding that,” Sawant said, according to ANI. “I am busy with my assembly work... Why will I comment on issues related to other parties?”

Following Sunday’s development, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked senior party leader Mukul Wasnik to rush to Goa to “oversee latest political developments” in the state.