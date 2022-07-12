A bomb was thrown at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office in Payyannur town of Kannur district in Kerala on Tuesday morning, reported the Hindustan Times.

No person was injured as the office was empty at the time of the attack. Visuals showed window panes and doors of the office building shattered and chairs strewn on the ground, according to ANI.

The attack was captured in a CCTV camera footage. It also showed two motorcycle-borne assailants scanning the area ahead of the attack.

Front windows and doors of the office broken in the attack. No one was in the office at the time of the incident. Police is maintaining high vigil in the area pic.twitter.com/m4Dn6wmuWc — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 12, 2022

Security has been increased in the area after the attack. A case has been registered under the provisions of the the Explosives Act.

The attack took place about two weeks after a bomb was hurled at the boundary wall of the state headquarters of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on June 30.

Meanwhile, the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party have blamed the CPI(M) for Tuesday’s attack, according to the Hindustan Times. They have also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

“We suspect the role of CPI(M) in the attack,” claimed N Harisdasan, the BJP chief of Kannur. “Neck-deep in trouble after disclosure of the gold smuggling accused, the ruling party is resorting to many tricks to divert attention.”

The RSS has planned to take out a protest march in Kannur.