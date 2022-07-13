A Madhya Pradesh government officer on Tuesday received a showcause notice for arranging cold tea for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PTI reported.

In the notice issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate DP Dwivedi, Junior Supply Officer Rakesh Kanauha was asked to explain why the tea was served cold.

The tea was arranged for the chief minister at the VIP lounge of the Khajuraho airport while he was on his way to Rewa to campaign for the civic body polls.

Chouhan, however, did not drink the tea as he stopped at the airport only to change planes, PTI reported.

“You were entrusted with the responsibility of arranging the tea and breakfast but the quality of the tea provided to the chief minister was inferior and it was served cold,” Dwivedi said in his notice. “It was a breach of the protocol over following VIP duty.”

Such lapses can create an embarrassing situation for the district administration regarding protocol meant for VVIPs or very very important persons, the notice added.

The notice was widely circulated on social media and caused outrage. Later, the district collector revoked the notice saying that the chief minister had not commented on the matter. The sub-divisional magistrate was asked to retract the notice.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “The people may even not get ration or not be able to get an ambulance, but the chief minister should not get cold tea.”