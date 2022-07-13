About two months after the Assam Police arrested a 19-year-old college student for allegedly writing an “anti-national poem”, her family on Wednesday appealed that she be released immediately on bail, reported NKTV, a local news channel.

Barshashree Buragohain, was arrested on May 18 and has been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Buragohain is a second-year Bachelor of Science student at the DCB Girls College in Jorhat. She was arrested for an Facebook post made on April 18, which has been deleted.

On Wednesday, several social media users appealed for her release. Buragohain’s parents also sought her immediate release citing her examinations.

“Her final exam is from July 16,” said Usha Buragohain, the student’s mother. “You have kept her in the jail because of writing a poem. This is totally injustice. Her study life has been finished and as the exam is from July 16, we demand immediate bail for my daughter. I know my daughter and she doesn’t have that kind of mindset.”

Barshashree Buragohain’s cousin Arindam Buragohain told Scroll.in that the poem was not provocative at all.

The police, however, denied that the student had been arrested for writing an anti-national poem.

Assam Special Director General of Police (law and order) GP Singh tweeted that Barshashree Buragohain was arrested as there was a “specific call to indulge in waging war against the state” in her Facebook post.

“When someone publicly professes support for a banned organisation and declares intent of waging war against the Indian state, we are legally bound to prosecute that person,” Singh tweeted. “Following due process, chargesheet shall be filed in competent court of law. Let the law take its own [course].”

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters that Buragohain had written she was going to join the United Liberation Front of Asom and was also luring others to join the banned outfit.

In her Facebook post, Buragohain had written: “Now a days having a revolutionary mind is seen as anti-national... if this is the case I will repeatedly indulge in such anti-national activities.”

She had, however, not said anything about joining the United Liberation Front of Asom.