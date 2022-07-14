Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was on Thursday admitted to hospital two days after he tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported.

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai for investigations and observation, a bulletin said.

On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to announce he had tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi wished Stalin a speedy recovery, NDTV reported.

“I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19,” he wrote in a letter to Stalin. “You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery.”

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also prayed for Stalin’s quick recovery.