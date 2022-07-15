Five persons died after a wall collapsed in North Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday, ANI reported.

The Delhi Police said that nine persons were injured in the incident. Two among them are critical. All the injured persons have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Many are still feared trapped under the debris, the police said.

Alipur, Delhi | We got initial info that a wall of an under-construction building has collapsed & 6-12 people are feared trapped. Based on the initial info, we conducted technical, manual and canine-based searches at the wall collapse site: Aditya P Singh, Dy Commandant, NDRF pic.twitter.com/KE5KnY1SMN — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

“We got initial info that a wall of an under-construction building has collapsed and 6-12 people are feared trapped,” National Disaster Response Force Deputy Commandant Aditya Singh said, according to ANI. “Based on the initial info, we conducted technical, manual and canine-based searches at the wall collapse site.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident.

“My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones,” Modi said. “I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his condolences.

“The district administration is engaged in the relief and rescue work,” he added. “I am personally monitoring the relief work.”

According to The Indian Express, the collapsed wall belongs to an under-construction warehouse.