Akali Dal (Amritsar) MP Simranjit Singh Mann landed in a controversy on Friday after calling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a terrorist, PTI reported. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and Akali Dal called for legal action against him.

Akali Dal (Amritsar) is a splinter group of the Akali Dal.

At a press conference in Karnal on Thursday, reporters had questioned the newly-elected MP about an earlier instance where he had used the term for Bhagat Singh.

In response, Mann said: “Sardar Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh...He had hurled a bomb into the National Assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not.”

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann says Shaheed E Azam Bhagat Singh is a terrorist, when he was asked yesterday by journalists in Karnal about his take on Sardar Bhagat Singh

On Friday, Punjab mnister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that Mann should apologise for his comments.

“I want to make it clear with full responsibility that the Punjab government will bestow martyr status to Bhagat Singh,” Hayer said at a press conference. He added that if Mann does not apologise, the Punjab government would initiate legal action against him.

AAP Cabinet Minister Meet Hayer along with AAP MLA's demands appology from MP Simranjit Singh Mann for his statement against Shaheed E Azam Bhagat Singh, otherwise we will take legal action against him

Akali Dal leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote on Twitter that Mann should apologise for making a “ridiculous remark”.

“By calling him [Bhagat Singh] a terrorist, @SimranjitSADA [Mann] has disrespected the supreme sacrifice of our national hero,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote.

"Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh was and will always be the icon of country's freedom struggle. By calling him a terrorist, @SimranjitSADA has disrespected the supreme sacrifice of our national hero. He should apologize for his ridiculous remarks which have hurt the public sentiment." — Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Akali Dal chief and MP Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Mann’s comments had lowered the image of Sikhs all over the world.

"Every Sikh, every Punjabi & every Indian is proud of Shaheed-e-Azam S. Bhagat Singh. Every Sikh treats him as a symbol of our quom's unprecedented contribution to the freedom struggle. @SimranjitSADA is trying to undermine this pride & lower the image of Sikhs all over the world." — Sukhbir Singh Badal

Mann who got elected as the Sangrur MP in a bye-poll held last month, has made controversial comments in the past as well, NDTV reported.

He had attributed his poll success to separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and said that he would raise the matter of the “Army’s atrocities in Kashmir” in Parliament.