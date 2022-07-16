Twenty-four new Bills have been listed by the Centre for introduction in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The session will begin on July 18 and conclude on August 12.

Among the Bills listed for introduction in the session include the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill seeks to rationalise the government’s role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies. The government claims that the move would increase public faith in these societies and create a conducive environment for their growth and development.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill seeks to strengthen the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency and other amendments for a time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising their value.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022 seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867 by decriminalising the existing Act and keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the viewpoint of medium and small publishers.

The proposed Bill also has provisions to set up a press registrar general and bring the digital media into its ambit, according to PTI.

Last year, the Monsoon Session had ended on a stormy note on August 11, two days ahead of schedule.

Throughout the session, the Opposition kept demanding a discussion on the Pegasus spyware controversy and staged protests against the three farm laws that have now been repealed. The protests caused multiple adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that he has called a meeting of leaders of political parties at 4 pm to brief them on the preparations related to the Monsoon Session, according to ANI.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls a meeting of leaders of all political parties at 4 pm today ahead of the commencement of #MonsoonSession of Parliament on 18th July. The Speaker will brief them on the preparations related to the Session.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/6CuH1GjMKr — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Congress to raise high inflation, Agnipath scheme in House

The Congress party has said it will raise the matters of inflation, rise in fuel prices, the Agnipath scheme, unemployment and the “attack on the country’s federal structure” during the Monsoon Session, according to The Indian Express.

On Thursday, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said floor leaders of Opposition parties will meet on July 17 to discuss a joint strategy. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s Parliament strategy group chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.