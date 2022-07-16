A look at the top headlines of the day:

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is BJP’s candidate for vice presidential polls: The election will be held on August 6. Teesta Setalvad conspired to destabilise Gujarat government after 2002 riots, allege police: In an affidavit filed to oppose the activist’s bail plea, the prosecution claimed that the conspiracy was planned at the behest of late Congress MP Ahmed Patel. Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea rejected by UP court in case related to tweet about Sudarshan News: In his tweet, the journalist highlighted that the channel had fabricated an image in its show about the Israel-Palestine dispute. ‘In criminal justice system, process is punishment’, says CJI on huge number of undertrials in jails: NV Ramana said that nearly 80% of 6.1 lakh inmates in the country are undertrial prisoners. Decline in rupee value due to inflation, current account deficit, says P Chidambaram: The rupee had fallen to an all-time low of 79.99 against the US dollar on Thursday. Centre to introduce 24 new Bills during Monsoon Session of Parliament: The session will begin on July 18 and conclude on August 12. Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Punjab’s Bathinda: The police said they were examining the CCTV footage in the area to find the culprits. Britain declares national emergency after forecast of 40 degrees Celsius for the first time: An extreme heat warning has been issued for parts of London, Manchester and York for July 18 and July 19. Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he took all possible steps to avert economic crisis: Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said he will contest the presidential elections scheduled for next week. Relocate blacksmiths on Kanwar Yatra route as they eat non-veg food, say Delhi Police: Due to poor disposal system, the blacksmiths leave behind bones which could create problems for the pilgrims, the police said.