The big news: Jagdeep Dhankhar is BJP’s nominee for vice presidential polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The police alleged Teesta Setalvad conspired to destabilise Gujarat government, and Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea rejected in 2021 tweet case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is BJP’s candidate for vice presidential polls: The election will be held on August 6.
- Teesta Setalvad conspired to destabilise Gujarat government after 2002 riots, allege police: In an affidavit filed to oppose the activist’s bail plea, the prosecution claimed that the conspiracy was planned at the behest of late Congress MP Ahmed Patel.
- Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea rejected by UP court in case related to tweet about Sudarshan News: In his tweet, the journalist highlighted that the channel had fabricated an image in its show about the Israel-Palestine dispute.
- ‘In criminal justice system, process is punishment’, says CJI on huge number of undertrials in jails: NV Ramana said that nearly 80% of 6.1 lakh inmates in the country are undertrial prisoners.
- Decline in rupee value due to inflation, current account deficit, says P Chidambaram: The rupee had fallen to an all-time low of 79.99 against the US dollar on Thursday.
- Centre to introduce 24 new Bills during Monsoon Session of Parliament: The session will begin on July 18 and conclude on August 12.
- Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Punjab’s Bathinda: The police said they were examining the CCTV footage in the area to find the culprits.
- Britain declares national emergency after forecast of 40 degrees Celsius for the first time: An extreme heat warning has been issued for parts of London, Manchester and York for July 18 and July 19.
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he took all possible steps to avert economic crisis: Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said he will contest the presidential elections scheduled for next week.
- Relocate blacksmiths on Kanwar Yatra route as they eat non-veg food, say Delhi Police: Due to poor disposal system, the blacksmiths leave behind bones which could create problems for the pilgrims, the police said.