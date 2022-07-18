The Monsoon Session of Parliament began at 11 am on Monday with Opposition parties demanding discussions on several matters.

Ahead of the session, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gave notice of suspension of business to discuss Agnipath short-term armed forces recruitment scheme, while Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator Elamaram Kareem sought discussions on price rise and imposition of 5% Goods and Services Tax on essential items, reported ANI.

The Congress had said it would raise the matters of inflation, rise in fuel prices, Agnipath scheme, unemployment and the “attack on the country’s federal structure” in the House.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to hold a meaningful discussion in the House.

“Honorable members should think and communicate positively on the issues of the country’s interest,” he tweeted. “Hope all the parties will contribute in this by enriching the dignity and decency of the House.”

The Centre has listed 24 Bills for introduction during the session that will end on August 12.

These include the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

संसद का #MonsoonSession सुबह 11 बजे प्रारंभ होगा। देश की जनता की अपेक्षा है कि उनसे जुड़े विषयों पर सदन में सार्थक चर्चा हो। माननीय सदस्य देशहित के मुद्दों पर सकारात्मकता से विचार और संवाद करें। आशा है सभी दल, सदन की गरिमा और शालीनता को समृद्ध करते हुए इसमें अपना योगदान देंगे। pic.twitter.com/3cnJ9WhaPK — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 18, 2022

Ahead of Monday’s session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Parliament is a forum for discussions with an open mind, reported The Indian Express.

“There should be Opposition and close analysis for constructive contribution to policy making,” he said. “I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make the session as fruitful and productive as possible.”

The statement came amid a controversy of ban on demonstrations, dharnas, strikes, fast or religious ceremonies as well as on certain words, including many that are often used to target the Narendra Modi-led central government.

The directive on protest ban holds significance as over the last few sessions of Parliament, Opposition leaders have held demonstration in the premises of the House on many matters of national importance to pressurise the government to discuss them. This had led to several adjournments and Parliament sessions being called off ahead of the last date.