A Muslim man died during a clash in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Sunday, The Indian Express reported.

The deceased person has been identified as Munaf Gaffar Maniyaar. His son Asrar was seriously injured in the clash, according to ABP Majha.

The clash took place after two girls were allegedly molested by a group of persons.

“Two persons, Sagar Khairnar and Nilesh Bhadane, were molesting two minor girls,” a witness told The Indian Express. “So Asrar tried to stop them. This made Khairnar and Bhadane angry and they took Asrar to an under-construction property.”

They allegedly thrashed Asrar with iron rods. Sagar Khairnar’s father, Anil Khairanar and two others – Satish Jadhav and Yogesh Khairnar – joined the brawl. When Maniyaar intervened, he was hit on the head.

Maniyaar’s relatives on Sunday refused to accept his body and demanded the arrest of those involved.

Superintendent of Police Pravin Patil said that five persons have been arrested for murder. “The law and order situation is under control and adequate police force has been deployed in the area,” he said.