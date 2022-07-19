A senior police officer in Haryana’s Nuh district was killed on Tuesday when he attempted to stop the illegal mining of stones, NDTV reported.

Taoru Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Bishnoi was killed was he was inspecting a spot near the Aravalli mountain range after he received information about illegal mining.

When the police team arrived at the spot, the miners reportedly began to flee. Bishnoi stood in the way of some vehicles and signalled to them to stop. However, the driver of a truck allegedly ran over him, leading to his death on the spot.

The Haryana Police said it will make all efforts to arrest the offenders.

DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice.

...@cmohry — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) July 19, 2022

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government will give Rs 1 crore to the officer’s family. A government job will also be given to one family member, he added.

The chief minister said that he has ordered strict action in the case, and assured that no culprit will be spared.

State Home Minister Anil Vij said that the state Director General of Police PK Agarwal is keeping a close watch on the case.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Sandeep Khirwar said that the vehicle used to kill Bishnoi will be recovered soon. “We will come out with full progress of the case very soon,” he said.

Opposition parties have said that Khattar should take responsibility for the killing.

“Law and order has ended in Haryana,” the Congress said on Twitter. “Neither are the police, nor the police nor MLAs. The chief minister must take responsibility or resign.”

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sushil Kumar Gupta alleged that illegal mining was flourishing in Haryana as the state government was corrupt. “If not the Khattar government, who else is responsible for the killing?” he asked.