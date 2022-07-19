The United Kingdom on Tuesday recorded its highest ever temperature. At London Heathrow, the temperature hit 40.2 degrees Celsius at noon, breaking the record of 39.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Surrey’s Charlwood village earlier in the day.

Before Tuesday, the UK had recorded highest temperature in July 2019, when Cambridge Botanic Garden had scorched at 38.7 degrees Celsius, reported The Telegraph.

🌡️ For the first time ever, 40 Celsius has provisionally been exceeded in the UK



London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2°C at 12:50 today



Climate experts claim the rising temperatures pose a risk to life for at least three decades, The Guardian reported.

“It’s going to get worse over the next few years,” said Nigel Arnell, a professor of climate system science at the University of Reading. He called for urgent updates to the UK’s emergency plans so that the country is better prepared next year.

“Similar events in the future will last longer and cover larger areas,” he added.

On Tuesday, Kew Gardens, Wisley, Chertsey and Northholt also recorded temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said.

On Monday, Suffolk in East Anglia recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius, BBC reported. Wales recorded its hottest day with mercury touching 37.1 degrees Celsius.

A red extreme heat warning has been issued by the weather department in central, northern and south-east parts of England. Citizens are expected to take precaution against the severe weather.

The UK also experienced the warmest night on record on Monday, according to BBC.

“Temperatures did not fall below 25 degrees Celsius in places overnight, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9 degrees Celsius recorded in Brighton on August 3, 1990,” the Met Office said.

On July 15, the weather office had warned residents of soaring temperatures. A national emergency was declared in the United Kingdom following the warning.

“Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday,” the Met Office’s bulletin said. “Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

Temperatures are expected to drop away from Wednesday onwards, it predicted.