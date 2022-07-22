Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday raised questions about the quality of the construction work done on the recently inaugurated Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The 296-kilometre expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16. It connects Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot with Kudrel in Etawah.

On Thursday, parts of the expressway caved in near Jalaun district after heavy rainfall, according to NDTV. Visuals of the rain-battered road with potholes were widely shared on social media.

“If the expressway built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore cannot withstand even five days of rain, then serious questions rise on its quality,” Gandhi wrote in a tweet. “The head of the project, the engineer concerned and responsible companies should be summoned and action be taken against them.”

15 हजार करोड़ की लागत से बना एक्सप्रेसवे अगर बरसात के 5 दिन भी ना झेल सके तो उसकी गुणवत्ता पर गंभीर प्रश्न खड़े होते हैं।



इस प्रोजेक्ट के मुखिया, सम्बंधित इंजीनियर और जिम्मेदार कंपनियों को तत्काल तलब कर उनपर कड़ी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करनी होगी।#BundelkhandExpressway pic.twitter.com/krD6G07XPo — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 21, 2022

Besides Gandhi, who is a vocal critic of his own party, several leaders from the Opposition targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party over the incident.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the highway is a sample of the quality of the BJP’s half-finished development.

“[The] Bundelkhand expressway was inaugurated by big people and within a week huge pits of corruption came out on it,” Yadav wrote in a tweet. “It is good that a runway was not built on it.”

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress said that the BJP had claimed that the expressway was built by world-class engineers, but in just four-five days its quality was washed away in rain.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay said that repairs were carried out on the highway instantly and the road was opened for traffic, according to PTI.