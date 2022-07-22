The Enforcement Directorate said on Friday that it has recovered about Rs 20 crore from Arpita Mukherjee, an associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, allegedly in connection with the 2018 School Service Commission recruitment scam, PTI reported.

Chatterjee was the education minister in 2018.

The Enforcement Directorate inquiry was based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. On June 15, the Calcutta High Court had asked the investigation agency to inquire into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ staff, assistant teachers of Class IX to Class XII and primary teachers, India Today reported.

“The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the SSC Scam,” the Enforcement Directorate said on Friday, The Indian Express reported. “The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Ms. Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained.”

ED is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board. pic.twitter.com/i4dP2SAeGG — ED (@dir_ed) July 22, 2022

The agency also said that a number of incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold had been recovered from the premises of the persons linked to the alleged scam.