A 30-year-old woman was gangraped inside the New Delhi Railway Station premises, the police said on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, a case of gangrape and wrongful confinement was registered with the Delhi Police. Four railway employees have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The alleged assault took place in the early hours of Friday. One of the arrested men, identified as 35-year-old Satish Kumar, has known the woman for the past two years.

“Around two years ago, she came in contact with Satish Kumar through a common friend,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) Harendra Kumar Singh. “He told her that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her too. Both continued talking on phone.”

On Thursday, Kumar invited the woman for a party, the Hindustan Times quoted the police as saying. He picked her up from Kirti Nagar metro station around 10.30 pm and took her to the New Delhi Railway Station, Singh said.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was asked to sit inside a hut meant for the electrical maintenance staff at the station.

“Kumar and his friend came to the room, bolted the door from inside and took turns to sexually assault her,” Singh said. “Two of their accomplices facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside.”

The other arrested accused persons are identified as Vinod Kumar, 38, Mangal Chand Meena, 33, and Jagdish Chand, 37. They are all friends of Satish Kumar.

The four accused were produced before a court that has sent them to judicial custody.