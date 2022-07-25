Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs – Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapa –were on Monday suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session after they carried placards while protesting inside the House, PTI reported.

Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan suspended for the entire Monsoon session pic.twitter.com/p2qb2oKshf — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had warned that MPs bringing placard inside the House will not be allowed to take part in the proceedings, ANI reported. He announced the decision after Opposition parties demanded discussion on several matters of national importance, including inflation.

Birla urged the MPs not to bring placards and said that the government was ready to hold discussion on matters raised by them. However, the MPs stormed the Well of the House, carrying placards and shouting slogans, reported The Hindu.

“This is a temple of democracy, it is the responsibility of the members to maintain the dignity of the House,” the Speaker said before adjourning the Lok Sabha till 3 pm.

He added: “If you [Opposition] want to hold a discussion, then I am ready for it. If MPs only want to show placards in the House, then they can do so outside the House after 3 pm. The people of the country want the House to run.”

Any member who brings placard into the House will not be allowed to take part in House proceedings. This is a temple of democracy, it is the responsibility of the members to maintain the dignity of the House: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as opposition MPs continue sloganeering pic.twitter.com/6HzVIPw0c9 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 3 pm amid protest by Opposition parties. Both Houses began proceedings at 2 pm after the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu.

Ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had issued a circular on July 14 banning demonstrations, dharnas, strikes, fast or religious ceremonies by MPs in the precincts of Parliament.

The directive held significance as over the last few sessions of Parliament, Opposition leaders had held protests in the premises of the House on many matters of national importance to pressurise the government to hold a discussion on them.

During last year’s Monsoon Session, the Opposition had held protests inside both the Houses and in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament demanding discussion on the alleged use of Israeli software Pegasus by central agencies to spy on Opposition leaders, journalists and activists in the country.

In the Winter Session, 12 MPs of five Opposition parties were suspended on grounds of misconduct during the Monsoon Session. Protests were held against the suspension and leaders sought action against Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the Uttar Pradesh district in October during a protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra, the minister’s son, had run over the protestors.