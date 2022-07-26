Only 375 faculty positions have been filled in central universities since September, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Monday. The number is significantly low as there are 6,549 vacancies in central universities, according to the Hindustan Times.

The low rate of recruitment was despite Pradhan directing all higher educational institutions in September 2021 to fill vacancies on a “mission mode” within a year.

In his reply in the Lower House on Monday, Pradhan said that since September, 916 faculty posts have been filled in the educational institutions run by the Centre.

Of these, 375 teachers have been recruited in central universities, 355 in the Indian Institutes of Technology, 84 in the Indian Institute of Information Technology, 71 in the National Institutes of Technology, 27 in the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research and four in the School of Planning and Architecture.