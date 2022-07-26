A Class 12 student was found dead in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, ANI reported on Tuesday. This is the third such death reported in the state this month.

“She committed suicide due to domestic issues at her home,” Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan said.

A case of suspicious death has been registered by the police.

According to NDTV, in a four-page suicide note, the girl blamed her “inability to fulfil IAS aspirations placed on her by her parents” as the reason behind her death, said Police Inspector Karthik.

The minor’s parents, both farmers, were attempting to perform her final rites without informing the police, unidentified officials said. “However, when we learnt about the incident, we sent the child’s body for post-mortem,” Ganesan said.

The death was reported a day after a Class 12 student of a government-aided residential school died by suicide in Tiruvallur district on Monday. Her body was found hanging in the institution’s hostel, PTI reported citing the police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police M Sathiya Priya said that a first information report has been registered and the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department.

On Sunday, she reportedly spoke to her parents and a relative on the phone, The Hindu reported. The next day, she seemed upset, unidentified sources told the newspaper.

Priya and Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police P Cephas Kalyan led an inquiry at the school premises. The girl’s body was sent to the Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

The student’s family and several villagers have protested, demanding justice. They alleged that the school authorities failed to communicate the matter to her parents. Traffic movement on the Pothathurpet-Tiruttani Road was blocked by the protestors.

The police dispersed the crowd and also deployed officials at the school and the government hospital, where the girl’s autopsy was being done. Kalyan said that her post-mortem was filmed as per the recent guidelines of the Madras High Court.

Before the Tiruvallur death, a 17-year-old girl was found dead in a private residential school in the Chinnasalem town of Kallakurichi on July 13.

The police claimed that the Class 12 student died by suicide. But the parents denied the claims and alleged that she was sexually assaulted before her death.

The first post-mortem examination, conducted on July 14, showed that the girl had sustained injuries before her death. The girl’s father had then filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking a fresh autopsy.

On July 17, violence broke out in Kallakurichi district’s Chinnasalem town during a protest to seek justice for the girl. The protestors set at least 15 school buses and a police van on fire and also ransacked the school.

The next day, Justice N Sathish Kumar allowed the father’s request for a fresh autopsy. Kumar also allowed the girl’s father and his counsel K Kesavan to be present during the autopsy without causing any disturbance. A team of doctors was asked to film the post-mortem.

In the wake of the three incidents in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged students to not resort to suicide, NDTV reported. “Girls should never be pushed to suicidal thoughts,” he added. Stalin also assured strict action against those found involved in the sexual, physical and mental harassment of students.

According to the Deccan Herald, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed 800 doctors to counsel students under the Manavar Manasu scheme. The project will be launched by Stalin on Wednesday, state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.