A Bharatiya Janata Party member was killed on Tuesday by unidentified assailants in Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district, NDTV reported. The victim has been identified as Praveen Nettaru, the district secretary of the party’s youth wing, BJP Yuva Morcha.

The Karnataka Police said Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in the Bellare village, was attacked by two bike-borne assailants around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

“Nettaru saw two men on a Kerala-registered motorcycle coming towards him and he ran towards a neighbouring shop to escape them,” an unidentified police officer said, according to The Indian Express. “However, they hit him on his head with a machete before fleeing the spot.”

The officer added that Nettaru was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

District Superintendent of Police Rushikesh Sonanay told India Today that five special teams have been formed to arrest the accused persons.

“Out of the five, three teams have been sent to Kerala, Madikeri and Hassan in Karnataka respectively,” Sonanay said.

Tensions prevailed in the Bellare village after the killing as locals held protests. Additional police forces were sent from Mangaluru and Udupi to ensure law and order in the area, according to India Today.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai condemned the killing in a tweet.

“The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law,” Bommai wrote in a tweet. “May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain.”