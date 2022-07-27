There is no data on the number of doctors who died due to the coronavirus disease since the pandemic broke out in India in March 2020, according to the Centre’s statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said in a written reply: “Government of India maintains data of total cases and deaths due to Covid-19 as reported by States/UTs. As on 23rd July 2022, a total of 5,25,997 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in the country. Disaggregated data on deaths due to Covid-19 by profession or otherwise is not maintained centrally.”

She was responding to questions by Trinamool Congress MP Abir Ranjan Biswas. He had sought details of the number of doctors who died due to Covid-19 and compensation to their families.

Pawar’s statement, however, contradicts the Centre’s claims from February 2021 that 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 Accredited Social Health Activists workers had died due to the virus.

The Indian Medical Association had refuted the Centre’s data, claiming that 734 doctors died due to the disease during that period.

On Tuesday, Pawar also told the Upper House that the government was providing insurance of Rs 50 lakh to healthcare workers, including doctors, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. The package is meant for those who may have been in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients, the minister said.

She added that the National Disaster Management Authority has recommended giving Rs 50,000 as compensation to those who died due to the infection.