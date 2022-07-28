Jailed West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee should be removed from the Cabinet and expelled from the Trinamool Congress, the party’s state General Secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded on Thursday.

“If this statement [is] considered wrong, [the] party has every right to remove me from all posts,” Ghosh wrote in a tweet. “I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial [All India Trinamool Congress].”

Later, Ghosh also said that he trusted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to take an appropriate decision on Chatterjee’s suspension, PTI reported.

Chatterjee, a senior Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested on July 23 in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state School Service Commission in 2018.

The Enforcement Directorate inquiry is based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. On June 15, the Calcutta High Court asked the investigation agency to look into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group C and Group D staff, assistant teachers of Classes 9 to 12, and primary teachers.

The 69-year-old was the state education minister in 2018 when allegedly jobs were given to candidates in return for money instead of deserving candidates who had qualified in the recruitment process.

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, also arrested Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee, a day after the agency said it recovered about Rs 20 crore from her home. In another raid on Wednesday, nearly Rs 29 crore in cash and 5 kilograms of gold were seized from a flat in Kolkata owned by Mukherjee, the Enforcement Directorate said.

“The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the SSC scam,” the Enforcement Directorate had said after the first raid. “More than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained.”

Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been remanded in the agency’s custody till August 3.