A court in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Thursday convicted two men who have been accused of murdering Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand, Bar and Bench reported.

The court held Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Kumar Verma guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The verdict came exactly a year after judge Anand’s death.

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on August 6.

Judge Anand died on July 28 last year in Dhanbad after a three-wheeler ran over him. CCTV footage of the incident showed the vehicle suddenly swerving towards the 49-year-old judge, who was walking on an empty road, and hitting him.

Before his death, Judge Anand had been hearing the murder case of Ranjay Singh, who was a close confidante of former Jharia MLA Sanjiv Singh. The judge had also denied bail to Ravi Thakur, a protégé of Uttar Pradesh shooters Abhinav Singh and Aman Singh, just three days before his death.