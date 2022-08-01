India reported its first death purportedly due to monkeypox disease in Kerala on Saturday, ANI reported.

The 22-year-old man was a resident of Thrissur district in the state, The News Minute reported. He had returned to Kerala from the United Arab Emirates on July 21 and was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur on July 27 after he developed encephalitis, fever and swollen lymph nodes.

State Health Minister Veena George said that it was revealed only after the patient’s death that he had tested positive for the monkeypox virus in Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates on July 19.

“This particular variant of monkeypox is not highly virulent or contagious like Covid-19, but it does spread,” she said.

George added that an inquiry will be conducted to know what led to the death of the man as the fatality rate in monkeypox cases is low. She also said that the delay in sharing test results from the United Arab Emirates will also be investigated.

India has so far reported five cases of the monkeypox disease – one in Delhi and the remaining four in Kerala.

Monkeypox is a rare infection that is spread by wild animals like rodents and primates in parts of West or Central Africa, according to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

The zoonotic virus causes a mild illness and can result in symptoms such as high temperature, headache, backache and a chickenpox-like rash. The infection can spread if a person touches monkeypox skin blisters or uses clothing, bed sheets or towels of those suffering from the disease.

On July 14, the Union government told states and Union Territories to increase their vigil against the disease at international entry points, hospitals and other high-risk areas.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that suspected patients should be screened and tested at points of entry and in the community. Isolating patients, providing symptomatic and supportive therapy and treatment for complications are among the measures that need to be taken to prevent deaths, he said.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. The classification is the highest level of alert that the World Health Organization can issue and is expected to force governments into action.