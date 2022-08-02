Security forces in the United States have killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in an airstrike in Kabul, President Joe Biden claimed on Monday.

Zawahiri had been accused of plotting the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, also known as 9/11, in the United States along with former Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden.

The terrorist outfit hijacked four planes, two of which two crashed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center. Both the towers collapsed in an hour. Another plane crashed into a portion of the Pentagon. The fourth plane, which was allegedly intended to destroy another important building, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. The attacks killed 2,977 persons.

On Monday, Biden said that the United States conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan two days ago, killing al-Zawahiri. He added that the killing will bring closure to the families of those who died in the attacks.

I’m addressing the nation on a successful counterterrorism operation. https://t.co/SgTVaszA3s — President Biden (@POTUS) August 1, 2022

“The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm,” he said. “No matter how long it takes, no matter where you try to hide, we will find you.”

Biden said that al-Zawahiri, before the 9/11, was involved in a suicide bomb attack on naval destroyer USS Cole in Aden in October 2000, which had killed 17 sailors.

A spokesperson for the Taliban said that the United States airstrike was a violation of international principles, the BBC reported. “Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region,” the spokesperson said.

Al-Zawahiri took over Al-Qaeda after Bin Laden was killed by United States security forces on May 2, 2011. In recent years, al-Zawahiri’s influence had been shrinking because of increased activity of outfits such as the Islamic State.