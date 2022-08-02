Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi on Tuesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on various demands of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation, PTI reported.

Prahlad Modi is the vice-president of the organisation.

Some of the organisation’s demands are compensation for the loss on rice, wheat and sugar, and also permission to supply edible oil and pulses through fair price shops, according to PTI. Members of the organisation held banners and raised slogans at Jantar Mantar.

Biswambhar Basu, national general secretary of the organisation, said that they will submit a memorandum listing their nine demands and addressing it to the prime minister.

“We also plan to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday,” he added.

Fair price shop dealers distribute essential items through a public distribution system.

The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation also wants the government to implement the “West Bengal Ration Model” of free distribution of commodities across the country. All due margins for all the states, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, should be reimbursed, they further demanded.

“We also demand that edible oil, pulses and LPG gas cylinders be supplied through fair price shops,” Basu added. “Rural areas’ fair price shop dealers should be allowed to function as direct procurement agents for rice and wheat. Our demands were also raised by TMC MP Sougata Roy in Parliament.”