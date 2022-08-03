Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday vowed not to back down in the face of military threats from China that were made in retaliation to United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the democratically-ruled island, the BBC reported.

Shortly after Pelosi landed in Taipei late on Tuesday, China announced that the People’s Liberation Army would hold live-fire military drills – exercises using live ammunition – at several points around Taiwan.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years despite a slew of threats from Beijing, which claims the island as its own. China sees official visits by officials as lending support to pro-independence camps and giving credence to the idea of Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

On Wednesday, Pelosi met Tsai and assured her of Washington’s continued support for Taiwan.

“Forty-three years ago, America made a promise to always stand with Taiwan...today our delegation came to Taiwan to make it unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan,” the US House Speaker said. She was referring to when legislators passed the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act – a law that obliges Washington to ensure that the island has sufficient defence capability.

Pelosi: “They didn’t say anything when the men came.” A reference to the fact that in April, US senators Lindsey Graham, Bob Menendez, Richard Burr, Ben Sasse, Rob Portman, and Ronny Jackson visited Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/TwW8t36Bxy — Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) August 3, 2022

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, in a meeting with Tsai at the presidential office, hailed Taiwan as an “inspiration to all freedom-loving people”, the BBC reported.

“The world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” she said, adding that America’s determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the rest of the world remains iron-clad.

The Taiwan president thanked the US Congressional delegation for visiting the island under “such challenging circumstances”.

“Taiwanese people are pragmatic,” Tsai said, according to Al Jazeera. “We have welcomed many congressional delegations to Taiwan over the years and a normal practice of friends visiting each other is inherent in our culture of hospitality. Military exercises are unnecessary responses.”

Meanwhile, angered by Pelosi’s visit, the Chinese commerce ministry also announced retaliatory economic measures. Beijing said it has halted exports of sand, a key material used in construction, and imports of Taiwanese citrus fruit and some types of fish.