The Criminal Investigation Department of the West Bengal Police on Wednesday claimed that the Delhi Police allegedly stopped its team from conducting a search operation in the national capital at a property of one of the three Congress MLAs who were arrested in Jharkhand.

On July 31, the West Bengal Police arrested Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal Kongari with cash worth about Rs 49 lakh stacked in a car in which they were travelling.

An unidentified senior CID official told PTI that despite having a court warrant, the team was restrained by the Delhi Police from conducting a raid.

“They had gone to the national capital in connection with the probe into the cash seizure case,” the official said. “This restraining is completely illegal.”

In a tweet, the CID tagged the Delhi commissioner of police and asked him to intervene in the matter.

In course of investigation of PanchlaPS Case No 276/22 a team of CID which had gone to Delhi to execute search warrant issued by Ld Court has been stopped from doing their lawful duty on the direction of @dcp_southwest. Personal intervention of @CPDelhi is requested.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/xEiKFa575p — CID West Bengal (@CIDWestBengal) August 3, 2022

The cash seizure

The arrest of the MLAs had triggered a political row with the Congress alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to destabilise the elected government in Jharkhand by offering Rs 10 crore each and a ministerial berth to MLAs. Congress is part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The three MLAs have been remanded to the custody of the West Bengal Police’s Criminal Investigation Department till August 10.

Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal on August 1 filed a first information report claiming that the arrested leaders were acting at the behest of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to Jaimangal, Ansari told him that Sarma was taking part in efforts to topple the government “with the blessings of top shots of BJP political party sitting in Delhi”.