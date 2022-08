Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor, Live Law reported.

Justice Lalit is the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after Ramana.

Ramana will retire on August 26. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had on Wednesday asked Ramana to name his successor.

More details awaited.