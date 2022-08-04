A labourer from Bihar was killed and two others were injured on Thursday after suspected militants threw a grenade at them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the area has been cordoned off. The person who died has been identified as Mohammed Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa village in Bihar.

Those injured were identified as Mohammed Arif and Mohammed Majbool, residents of Bihar’s Rampor village.

Since January, at least 20 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers and village heads, have been reported in Kashmir.

Of these, 13 were civilians – six were Hindus and seven were Kashmiri Muslims. Many of them have been shot point-blank in their homes or workplaces.