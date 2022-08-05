Delhi on Thursday reported 2,202 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since February 4 when 2,272 patients had tested positive for the virus, PTI reported. Four patients died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the national Capital for the second consecutive day.

The test positivity rate stood at 11.84%. Currently, 4.31% of the 9,406 beds in Covid hospitals are occupied in the national capital. The beds in the Covid care centres and Covid health centres are vacant.

On Thursday, 1,660 patients were discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for the virus.

Dr Nikhil Modi, senior pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital, said that most of the positive patients have only mild symptoms, ANI reported.

“We have received many patients out of which only few have been admitted,” he said. “Patients who had Covid-19, 2-3 months back are again testing positive because of mutations in the virus.”

On Wednesday, Delhi registered 2,073 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths.

In view of the rising number of cases, the Delhi High Court decided to shift back to a hybrid mode of work until further orders.

India on Wednesday reported 19,893 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 4.94%. There are 1,36,478 active cases.