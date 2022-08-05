The price of domestic piped natural gas, or PNG, in the national capital and adjoining went up by Rs 2.63 per unit on Friday. Piped cooking gas in Delhi will now cost Rs 50.59 per standard cubic meter, the Indraprastha Gas Limited said on Twitter.

The company retails piped cooking gas to household kitchens and compressed natural gas, or CNG, to automobiles in Delhi and neighbouring towns. The prices were hiked to partially offset the increase in input gas cost, the firm said.

With the price hike, piped natural gas will now cost Rs 53.10 per standard cubic meter in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur. In Rajasthan’s Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand towns, piped cooking gas will now be priced at Rs 56.23 per standard cubic meter.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, PNG will cost Rs 50.46 per standard cubic meter. In Gurugram, will cost Rs 48.79 per standard cubic meter.

This is the second hike in PNG prices in Delhi in less than two weeks. On July 27, the rates were hiked by Rs 2.10 per unit.

According to PTI, the rates have been increased by more than 70% in the last one year.

In July last year, PNG in Delhi used to cost Rs 29.66 per standard cubic meter. Since then, the rates have been hiked on nine occasions by Rs 20.93.