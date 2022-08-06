A civilian was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday after a gunfight broke out between suspected militants and security forces.

The dead has been identified as Manzoor Lone, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, reported Greater Kashmir.

A soldier sustained injuries in the gunfight and has been admitted to a Srinagar hospital. He has been identified as Kiran Singh.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General Vijay Kumar said the police have identified two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants behind the attack on non-local labourers on Thursday, reported The Hindu.

“The attackers came on a bike,” Kumar said on Friday. “Very soon they will be either arrested or neutralised.”

A labourer from Bihar was killed and two others were injured after suspected militants threw a grenade at them in Pulwama district.

Since January, at least 20 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers and village heads, have been reported in Kashmir.

Of these, 13 were civilians – six were Hindus and seven were Kashmiri Muslims. Many of them have been shot point-blank in their homes or workplaces.