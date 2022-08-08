The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a preliminary inquiry into allegations that state minister Rakesh Sachan fled from a courtroom in Kanpur after being convicted in an Arms Act case, PTI reported.

The police are looking into whether Sachan disappeared from the courtroom without furnishing a bail bond in the case. Kanpur Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said that Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ashok Kumar Singh will inquire into the allegations.

Court officials filed a complaint in the matter, NDTV reported. “There is much that needs to be examined,” Joint Commissioner of Police AP Tiwari said. “We have been trying to get in touch with all stakeholders. We are taking our enquiry forward. Once the enquiry is complete, we will proceed according to the law.”

The Samajwadi Party alleged that Sachan was hiding at his home, but the police did not dare to take him into custody. “If this had been an Opposition leader, then a bulldozer would have been used,” the party said, referring to recent instances in which civic authorities in the state demolished the homes of persons accused in criminal cases.

Sachan, however, claimed that the allegations against him were false and politically motivated, according to NDTV.

“I have never run away in my life,” he said. “...I reached the court a little before 11 am and requested for the case to be expedited since I had other engagements. The lawyer said it would take time and I requested him to put in an exemption application. I then left.”

The minister claimed he was at a function for four hours and subsequently attended some other engagements.

“Let the CCTV footage in the court be examined,” Sachan said. “I will go to court tomorrow and present my side of the story through my lawyers.”