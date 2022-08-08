Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that those who were terming his government’s welfare schemes freebies were traitors of the country, reported PTI.

“There are some people who call the provision of free education, free treatment by government facilities as ‘revdi’ or ‘freebies’,” Kejriwal said at a media briefing. “An atmosphere is being created in the country against provisions of free education at government schools and free treatment at government hospitals.”

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that the focus should instead be to strengthen these welfare schemes as India celebrates its 75th Independence.

Kejriwal’s statement came nearly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Opposition of promising freebies for votes. Terming it the “revdi culture”, Modi had said on July 16 that distributing freebies is dangerous for the country, its development and well-being.

Later on the same day, Kejriwal had countered the prime minister and said that free water, electricity and healthcare are not “revdis”.

At Monday’s press briefing, Kejriwal said that 39 developed countries in the world offer free and fair education to the children. “Of these, 27 countries give free education till Class 12 and the remaining 12 till Class 8,” the chief minister said.

He also criticised the Centre for waiving off debts of “some friends” worth Rs 10 lakh crore, ANI reported.

“It is being said that some of them are their friends,” he added. “No one is talking about it.”

Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of following the policy of “dostvaad” (favouring friends) and the Congress of “parivarvaad” (dynasty politics) without naming the parties, NDTV reported.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to work towards bringing “bharatvaad” (Indianness).