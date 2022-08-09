Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked Governor Phagu Chauhan for an appointment on Tuesday afternoon amid speculations of the Janata Dal (United) breaking its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, all three major parties in Bihar – the Janata Dal (United), the BJP and the Rashtriya Janata Dal held meetings with their legislators on Tuesday morning, according to PTI.

Political developments gathered pace Bihar over the weekend as Janata Dal (United) on Sunday said it will not be a part of the expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet. Kumar had also skipped the NITI Aayog meet chaired by the prime minister on Sunday. Earlier, he remained absent during the farewell of former President Ram Nath Kovind and the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu.

On Monday, the speculations of the Janata Dal (United) forging an alliance with the Opposition parties gained further impetus after Rashtriya Janata Dal Vice President Shivanand Tiwary said his outfit was ready to form the government with Kumar’s party.

The Left parties and the Congress have also agreed on an alliance with the Janata Dal (United), according to The Indian Express.

In the 243-member Assembly in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal is currently the single largest party with 79 seats. However, the BJP with 77 MLAs is in the government along with 45 legislators of the Janata Dal (United) and four of the Hindustani Awam Morcha.

The Left parties have 16 MLAs, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has one legislator and one member is an Independent. The current strength of the House is 242 owing to the death of one MLA, and the majority mark is 122.