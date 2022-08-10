The value of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movable assets increased by Rs 26.13 lakh during 2021-’22 to over Rs 2.23 crore, according to his latest declaration of assets on the Prime Minister’s Office website. The prime minister no longer owns any immovable property after donating his share in a residential plot in Gujarat, the latest disclosure stated.

Modi’s movable assets include fixed deposit, bank balance, national savings certificates, life insurance policies, bank balance, jewellery and cash.

The residential plot that was donated was purchased by Modi in October 2002 with three others, each having an equal share. The property was bought for Rs 1.30 lakh and another Rs 2.47 lakh were spent on development and construction, according to The Indian Express.

In last year’s declaration, Modi had said that his share in the 14,125.80-sq ft plot was worth Rs 1.10 crore.

In 2021-’22, Modi’s fixed deposit receipt and multi-option deposit balances increased to Rs 2.10 crore from Rs 1.83 crore declared in March 2021.

The investment in National Savings Certificates (Post) increased to Rs 9.05 lakh in 2021-’22 from Rs 8.93 lakh a year ago. The value of prime minister’s insurance policies went up from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.89 lakh over a year.

Modi’s latest declaration also includes four pieces of gold rings that weigh 45 grams and are valued at Rs 1.73 lakh – an increase of Rs 25,000 since the 2021’s disclosure.

The amount of cash in hand came down to Rs 35,250 from last year’s Rs 36,900. The prime minister’s bank balance also decreased to Rs 46,555 from Rs 1,52,480 as noted on March 31, 2021.

Among the Union ministers, the value of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s movable assets increased by Rs 29.58 lakh in 2021-’22. He has reported immovable properties worth Rs 2.97 crore for three consecutive years.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assets worth Rs 35.63 crore and liabilities of Rs 58 lakh as of March 31, 2022, according to the latest declaration.

Cabinet ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, RK Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parshottam Rupala and G Kishan Reddy had also declared their assets.