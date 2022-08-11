Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Narendra Modi should “stop lowering the dignity of the PM’s [prime minister] post” by talking about black magic.

“Stop lowering the dignity of the prime minister’s post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like ‘black magic’ to hide your black deeds, prime minister-ji,” Gandhi wrote in a tweet in Hindi. “You will have to give answers on people’s issues.”

Gandhi asked if the prime minister was ignoring pressing matters such as inflation and unemployment in the country.

प्रधानमंत्री को महंगाई नहीं दिखती? बेरोज़गारी नहीं दिखती?



अपने काले कारनामों को छिपाने के लिए, ‘काला जादू’ जैसी अंधविश्वासी बातें करके पीएम पद की गरिमा को गिराना और देश को भटकाना बंद कीजिए, प्रधानमंत्री जी।



जनता के मुद्दों पर जवाब तो देना ही पड़ेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2022

Gandhi’s rebuttal came a day after Modi mocked the Congress for protesting against price rise and unemployment in black clothes on August 5. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, were also detained by the Delhi Police for about six hours that day.

“On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread black magic,” Modi said on Wednesday, without naming the party. “These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. They do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again.”

In response to Modi’s remark, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday shared a picture of Modi in black clothes.

“They [BJP] could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote in a tweet. “The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but ‘jumlajeevi’ keeps saying anything.”

ये काला धन लाने के लिए तो कुछ कर नहीं पाए, अब काले कपड़ों को लेकर बेमतलब का मुद्दा बना रहे हैं।



देश चाहता है कि प्रधानमंत्री उनकी समस्याओं पर बात करें लेकिन जुमला जीवी कुछ भी बोलते रहते हैं। pic.twitter.com/YZNN8TCrCs — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 10, 2022

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Modi was trying to dodge questions related to key matters.

“Tell me why you looted people by increasing inflation,” she wrote in a tweet in Hindi. “The public has no problem with black clothes, they have questions on your leadership.”

..@narendramodi जी



आप इधर उधर की बात न करें, ये बताएं महंगाई बढ़ाकर क्यों लूटा



जनता को काले कपड़ों से गिला नहीं, आपकी रहबरी पर सवाल है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022

The Congress’ official Twitter handle wrote that Modi cannot evade questions about real issues no matter how hard he tries.