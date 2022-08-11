A Noida court on Thursday denied bail to politician Shrikant Tyagi, who allegedly abused and assaulted a woman, The Indian Express reported. Other cases against him, including one related to misuse of an MLA car sticker, will be heard on August 16.

Tyagi, who claims to be a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday after the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested him in Meerut. He had been on the run since Friday night after a video of him assaulting a woman at a residential complex in Noida went viral on social media.

On August 5, Tyagi was booked under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. After his arrest, he was also charged under Section 420 (cheating) as police found that he possessed a car sticker that read “vidhayak” – MLA in Hindi.

Tyagi has claimed that Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya had given him the sticker. Maurya quit the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections held earlier this year. He has denied having given the MLA sticker, and said he has not met Tyagi in the last four years.

The case

Several videos on social media showed Tyagi verbally abusing the woman last week as she tried to stop him from planting trees in the society’s common area, citing violation of rules. Tyagi can be seen pushing the woman and shouting at her husband too.

Tyagi identifies himself as a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-ordinator of the party’s Yuva Kisan Samiti, according to PTI. However, the BJP has denied having any links with him

On Monday, authorities used bulldozers to demolish allegedly illegal portions of a ground floor apartment in Noida that belongs to Tyagi.