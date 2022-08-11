The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government will prove its majority in a floor test in the state Assembly on August 24, NDTV reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Kumar broke ranks with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, and a day later,took oath as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time with support from the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance of seven parties.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.

On Tuesday, when Kumar and Yadav staked claim to form the new government, they had told Governor Phagu Chauhan that the Grand Alliance has the support of 164 MLAs. The Bihar Assembly has 243 seats, but one seat is currently vacant. The majority mark in the Assembly is 122.

The decision to convene the state Assembly on August 24 has been taken to create a smooth passage for a no-confidence motion against the sitting Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, NDTV reported.

On Wednesday, 55 MLAs of the Grand Alliance moved the motion against Sinha, who is a BJP legislator. The new alliance wants to get him removed before the floor test, according to NDTV.

However, the motion can only be taken up for voting two weeks after it has been moved. This period ends on August 24.

The new Speaker of the Bihar Assembly is likely to be from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, according to reports.