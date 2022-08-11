Uttar Pradesh: Four killed, 17 missing after boat capsizes in Banda
District Magistrate Anurag Patel said the boat lost balance due to strong winds.
Four persons, including two women and a child, died and 17 were missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda city, PTI reported.
The boat, which was carrying over 30 persons, was on its way from Marka village to the Jarauli Ghat in the Fatehpur district.
“As many as 13 people have been saved,” Patel said, according to PTI. “The exact number of those killed could not be ascertained.”
Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the they have sought the help of divers to trace those missing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. “Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is actively engaged in relief and rescue work,” he said in a tweet.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said he has directed senior officials of the district administration to supervise relief operations.