An Adivasi woman was stripped and beaten up by a group of men at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district on Thursday, The New Indian Express reported.

A video of the assault, which took place in Ruparel village, was widely shared on social media.

The woman had left her husband around eight months back and was living with another man named Mukesh Katara, according to the preliminary investigation. On Wednesday, she returned to her husband’s home. Outraged by the development, Katara came to the village with five aides and assaulted the woman, her husband and her sister-in-law.

Tribal women continue to be publicly humiliated and brutalized in tribal dominated West MP districts. The latest incident of stripping, assaulting and abduction of a married tribal woman by alleged lover happened in Jhabua district. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/KLL4qrJLQk — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) August 12, 2022

Arvind Tiwari, the district superintendent of police, said the accused men, who were on a motorcycle, also kidnapped the woman after the assault and escaped from the spot.

“Our teams succeeded in tracking the woman within an hour after the police operation was started,” he added, according to The New Indian Express.

The police said they have arrested four out of the six accused, including Katara. “He stripped her and thrashed her with the cane,” Tiwari said.

The accused men have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation).