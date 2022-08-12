Hindutva supremacist seer Yati Narsinghanand has called upon Hindus to boycott the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign launched by the central government to mark the 75th Independence Day.

In a video that went viral on social media on Friday, the hate speech accused seer claimed that the campaign aims to benefit a company owned by a Muslim.

“The biggest order [of procuring flags] for this campaign has been given to a company in West Bengal owned by one Salauddin,” he claimed. “This is one big conspiracy against Hindus. If you [Hindus] want to stay alive, then stop giving your money to Muslims in the name of this campaign.”

हर चीज़ में मुस्लिम ऐंगल क्यों जोड़ दिया जाता है?



अब प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के ‘हर घर तिरंगा अभियान’ का बहिष्कार करने की बात करते हुए यति नरसिंहानंद सरस्वती को सुनिये…👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/uc2rW4K4XF — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) August 11, 2022

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to encourage citizens to display the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to August 15.

In the video, Narsinghanand also alleged that Hindu politicians campaign for economic boycott of Muslims, but give government contracts to them once in power.

“Teach a lesson to these politicians,” he said. “They cannot use your [Hindus] money to make Muslims rich and subsequently make arrangements for them to kill your children. Don’t fall into the trap of these people.”

Narsinghanand also urged Hindus to boycott the national flag, saying it has caused harm to them. “Every Hindu should have a saffron-coloured flag on his house,” he said.

The seer was arrested on January 15 after he called for the genocide of Muslims at a religious conclave at Haridwar. He got bail in the case on February 7, on the condition that he would not participate in any gathering “which aims towards creating differences between communities”.

However, on April 17, he delivered another inflammatory speech at a religious conclave in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. He asked Hindus to have more children to make sure India does not become an Islamic country.

The seer continues to post video messages with provocative comments about Muslims.

On June 8, Narsinghanand had said that he would visit the Jama Masjid on June 17 with the Quran and books on Islamic history to show Muslims what they say about Prophet Muhammad. The Ghaziabad district administration had then asked him to cancel his visit.