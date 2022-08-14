Investor and Akasa air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday in Mumbai, ANI reported. He was 62.

Jhunjhunwala, who was suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment, was brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 6.45 am, The Indian Express reported.

With an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes. He was also known as “India’s Warren Buffett”.

Jhunjhunwala started dealing with the stock markets while still in college with a capital of Rs 5,000. He ran his own stock trading firm Rare Enterprises. Some of his largest holdings include Titan, Star Health, Tata Motors and Metro Brands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Junjhunwala was indomitable, full of life and insightful and that his contribution to the financial sector is unforgettable.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Several politicians, journalists, activists and other notable personalities expressed grief about Jhunjhunwala’s death.

Big Bull

Bhaiyyaji

Rocky

India's Warren Buffet

Richest Professional investor in India



Always full of optimism on India and life in general, his death reminds us of the uneariness and uncertainty of this thing called life



RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xFMxwwZHEw — Nagpal Manoj (@NagpalManoj) August 14, 2022

His last supper at my home in Gurgaon…a fine man and astute too a tee but what was most amazing was his empathetic side! RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JeGwqqhZUZ — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) August 14, 2022