J&K Police officer killed in grenade attack by suspected militants
The incident comes two days after four soldiers were killed during an attack on a Rajouri Army post.
A police officer was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday night after suspected militants threw a grenade at him.
The officer was identified as Tahir Khan, a resident of Mendhar village in Poonch.
Khan was shifted to the Government Medical College in Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.
Saturday’s incident comes two days after four soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack on an Army post in Rajouri district. Two militants were shot dead during this attack.
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said that the two militants were suspected to be from banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.