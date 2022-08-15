In his Independence Day speech on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the country to take a pledge to stop disrespecting women.

“For some reason such a fault has come in us, in our speech, in our behavior, in some of our words we insult women,” Modi said. “Can we take a pledge to get rid of everything that insults women in our daily life, nature and culture.”

The prime minister said that women’s pride will be an important asset in fulfilling the dreams of the country.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi gives a powerful message to the nation to take a pledge to stop disrespecting women#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/G92Z2hOVA6 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Stressing on gender equality, Modi said that everyone in this country is equal. He said that there is unity in a house only when the sons and daughters are treated equally.

“If the son and daughter are not equal, then there is no mantra of unity,” the prime minister said. “Gender equality is the first condition in our unity.”

Modi also paid tributes to India’s women freedom fighters, including Rani Lakshmi Bai and Begum Hazrat Mahal.

“Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of women of India,” he said.

Modi said that women were contributing in various sectors across the country, including judiciary, politics, science, law enforcement and sports.

“I am seeing that in the next 25 years women would be contributing multifold than what they did in the last 75 years,” he said.

The prime minister said the more we will give opportunities to women and provide them with facilities, they will give us a lot in return. “They will take the country to new heights,” Modi said.