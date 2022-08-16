Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar on Monday abused and attacked a private catering manager claiming he served poor quality food.

A video of the incident, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the MLA from Hingoli complaining about the quality of the food being served to labourers in his constituency as part of a midday meal programme, according to The Indian Express.

Bangar added that he had received a complaint about the food.

“The tiffin [for labourers] comprises daal, rice and burnt chapatis,” he said, before slapping the manager. He also said that by serving such substandard food, the caterers were “playing with the lives of the poor”.

The MLA said that the labourers were being given simple rice, daal and chapatis while the menu had a list of several vegetarian items. Bangar asked the manager if this was how he used government funds.

“Contact the district collector immediately and suspend those who are responsible for this,” he can be heard saying in the video.

After the incident, the manager claimed that the food in question was going to be disposed of but the MLA did not listen to him.

Bangar was a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp but had switched to the Ekanth Shinde side just before the trust vote in the state Assembly on July 4. Shinde had won the vote and later became the chief minister of Maharashtra.