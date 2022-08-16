Six ITBP personnel killed as bus with 39 persons falls into gorge in Kashmir’s Pahalgam
The security forces were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra.
Six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police died and 33 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Chandanwari near the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Six of the injured persons are in a critical condition and are being taken to Srinagar for specialised treatment, an unidentified police official told PTI.
An ITBP spokesperson in Delhi said that the bus fell into a roadside river bed after its brakes reportedly failed, according to PTI.
The bus was carrying 37 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.
The personnel were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra, which ended on August 11.
Visuals by ANI showed authorities carrying out search and rescue operations at the site.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the families of those who died and prayed for the early recovery of those injured.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that he was deeply anguished by the accident. “My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said. “All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel.”