Six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police died and 33 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Chandanwari near the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Six of the injured persons are in a critical condition and are being taken to Srinagar for specialised treatment, an unidentified police official told PTI.

In a road #accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got #martyred while as several others got injured, who are being #airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022

An ITBP spokesperson in Delhi said that the bus fell into a roadside river bed after its brakes reportedly failed, according to PTI.

The bus was carrying 37 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

The personnel were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra, which ended on August 11.

Visuals by ANI showed authorities carrying out search and rescue operations at the site.

#WATCH Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel falls into riverbed in Pahalgam after its brakes reportedly failed, casualties feared#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/r66lQztfKu — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the families of those who died and prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that he was deeply anguished by the accident. “My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said. “All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel.”